Jagan condemns attack on YSR Congress activists in Andhra's Krishna district

Amaravati, Sep 12 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the attack on two party activists by the political opponents in Krishna district.

He spoke to Giridhar, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) and Satish, who were brutally attacked in Tallapalle of Krishna district. He enquired about the incident and strongly condemned the attack.

Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the injured activists, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and gathered details of the incident. He advised them not to lose courage and assured them that the party stands firmly with every activist. He directed party leaders to provide better medical care if required.

During the call, Giridhar and Satish narrated how hired goons attacked them. Responding to this, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that YSRCP leaders and activists are being harassed through such attacks, intimidation, and false cases.

He also criticised the coalition leaders for misusing power and police machinery to target opponents. He said that such acts are an attempt to create fear when the failures of the government are questioned.

He expressed confidence that people are watching these unlawful activities and will give a fitting reply to the coalition parties in the future.

Jagan Mohan Reddy assured that once YSRCP returns to power, those responsible for such wrongdoings will be taught a lesson. He also conveyed that former minister Perni Nani would extend full support to the families of Giridhar and Satish.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu has sharply criticised the coalition government for its ‘fabricated’ liquor case and the continuous addition of names of opponents.

He told media persons on Friday that the Special Investigation Tea (SIT) has been functioning at the whims of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and foisting cases on political opponents.

Rambabu alleged that Chandrababu’s friendly media has been blowing the issue out of proportion though the investigation agency could not find any evidence in the case. It has been spinning stories with no substance, he said.

Whenever the government falls on backfoot, a new dimension in the liquor case will be popped up to divert the attention of people and false cases are filed on anyone questioning the government, Rambabu said.

With urea scarcity looming large and farmers up in arms, another story of seizure of documents popped up, he said. He claimed that nearly 800 cases were filed on social media activists for raising their voice against the atrocities.

The former minister said that Chandrababu Naidu has been moving around on bail despite being involved in seven cases. YSRCP liquor policy is aimed at more revenue to government while Chandrababu’s policy is to benefit private players at the cost of the exchequer, he said.

