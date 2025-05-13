Jagan consoles martyred jawan Murali Naik's family

Amaravati, May 13 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday consoled the family members of Murali Naik, the soldier who was martyred during 'Operation Sindoor'.

Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the soldier's house at Kallithanda of Goruntla mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district and consoled his parents.

After paying tributes to the braveheart, Jagan met his family members. Murali Naik's parents broke down on several occasions.

The YSR Congress Party chief mingled with the family and squatted on the floor of the small room.

Jagan announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh on behalf of the party. He recalled that the tradition of honouring soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty by giving an ex gratia of RS 50 lakh was started by the YSRCP government, which has been followed since then.

The parents of Murali Naik narrated the memories of their son. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a patient hearing and comforted them.

He also met the relatives who had gathered at the house and were introduced by the Naik family. They shook hands with him and exchanged a few words.

Later, in his brief address, he said that the spirit of Murali Naik lives on as the supreme sacrifice stands as a testimony to the call of duty. Though young, the martyr will be a source of inspiration to many and laying down life for the safety of the country is an act of valour and honour. People will be indebted to the sacrifice of Murali Naik, he said.

The Agniveer was killed during the cross-border firing by the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on May 8.

The last rites of the Murali Naik were conducted with full military honours on Sunday in the presence of state ministers V. Anitha, Savitha, Nara Lokesh, Satya Kumar and Army officials.

The state government announced Rs 50 lakh for the family of Murali Naik.

The state government also announced five acres of land and a 300-square-yard house site for the family. It also decided to give a job to a member of the family.

The announcements were made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan after paying his last respects to the jawan on May 11.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor