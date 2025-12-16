Jagan demands CBI probe into demolition of houses in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Dec 16 Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the demolition in the Joji Nagar areas in Vijayawada, stating that the houses were razed with heavy police presence despite the case being pending before the Supreme Court and residents having relief till December 31.

He stated that fake documents were created during Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s earlier tenure, a bogus society was registered with a back date in 2016, and litigation was deliberately manufactured to hand over prime land to private players.

Speaking to the media after calling on the affected people, Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed solidarity with the affected families and assured them of full legal support. He said all those involved in the illegal demolition would be brought to book and asserted that only a CBI inquiry can expose the truth and the behind-the-scenes operations.

Naming Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, the local MP and a Jana Sena corporator, he said they were responsible for the demolition of houses belonging to 42 families residing on 2.17 acres of land valued at Rs 150 crore. He pointed out that the residents had obtained all necessary permissions and were regularly paying EMIs on loans, yet their homes were demolished due to the greed of those in high places siding with private interests.

Jagan questioned how permissions were granted in the first place if the residents allegedly did not own the land, calling it a gross misuse of power. He said the affected families had been living there legally for over 25 years and reiterated that the demolition was carried out in complete violation of judicial relief.

He alleged that encroaching land through fabricated litigation has become a pattern across the state, with TDP leaders and cadre actively identifying disputed lands, creating legal disputes, and grabbing valuable properties.

Jagan assured the Joji Nagar residents that once the YSRCP comes back to power, the issue will be resolved and all those responsible for the demolition will be held accountable.

