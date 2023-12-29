Jagan is not fit for politics, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Dec 29 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that a leader like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is not at all fit for politics and he has come to power only to loot the state, not to serve the people.

On the second day of visit to his home constituency, Kuppam, Naidu addressed a massive public meeting.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the Land Title Act was brought in only to illegally occupy the lands.

Expressing confidence that he will win from Kuppam in the coming elections with a majority of one lakh votes, he said that whenever elections are held, the TDP is always confident of victory from two Assembly segments - Hindupur, which was once represented by the TDP founder late N.T. Rama Rao and Kuppam which is represented by him.

Maintaining that he always worked hard as the elder son of the voters for the progress of Kuppam, Naidu fondly recalled that the voters helped him win the seat for seven times.

"The support from the people here is such that they felt that there is no need for my personal visit here to even file my nomination," he said.

Terming Kuppam as a laboratory for the entire Telugu community, he recalled that the first Israeli irrigation technology was introduced here.

Recalling how he has developed Kuppam in all aspects, Naidu said that this government is so inefficient that even 13 per cent of the remaining works of the Handri-Neeva project are not completed in five years.

Asking Jagan as to why he is neglecting Kuppam, he claimed that the local Minister is more interested in looting the granite reserves in the area than on the welfare of the people here.

"The ruling YSRCP leaders always think how to rob the people but not to do something good for the state," he said and vowed to recover the money looted by YSRCP leaders.

He said that several local leaders of the ruling dispensation have illegally occupied lands and expressed serious concern that rowdyism and land grabbing are on an alarming rise in Kuppam in the past five years.

The TDP supremo informed the people about all the developmental works that he had undertaken as the Chief Minister and assured the people of implementing all the promises that he has made to them.

Immediately after the TDP-Jana Sena forms the coming government all their demands like laying of roads and providing jobs to the youth will be met, he said.

"Immediately after coming back to power I will provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth and also an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month will be given to the jobless till they get employment," he said.

Promising to strengthen the marketing system to encourage exports, Naidu also assured the local people that an airport will be built.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor