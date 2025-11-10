Jagan, Lokesh, KTR express shock over Red Fort blast

Amaravati, Nov 10 Leaders cutting across political parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have condemned the blast near Red Fort in Delhi, which claimed 10 lives and left over a dozen injured.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posted on ‘X’ that he is deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the massive explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in this strongly condemnable incident. Praying for a speedy recovery of all those injured in this ghastly tragedy,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology Nara Lokesh said he was deeply disturbed by the news of a blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Requesting authorities to ensure the injured receive immediate care. I’m praying for calm and safety for those in the area,” he posted.

“Deeply shocked by the tragic explosion near Red Fort, Delhi, which claimed several lives and left many injured. My thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved families and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured and strength to those who have lost loved ones. It's high time to stand united against cowardly attacks,” wrote YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumurthy.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao also posted that he was shocked and deeply pained by the news of the explosion at Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station.

“The report of the deaths of several innocent people in this tragic incident is truly heartbreaking. My condolences to the families of the victims, and I pray for the quick recovery of those injured,” he said.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured,” posted Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha.

The explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday has sent panic across the national capital and caused authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

According to J&K Police, the crackdown follows the discovery of Jaish-e-Mohammad posters pasted at various locations in Bunpora Nowgam, Srinagar, on October 19, threatening police and security forces.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

