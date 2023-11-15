Jagan mocks TDP-JSP mini manifesto

Macherla (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 15 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday mocked the mini election manifesto of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP).

He said that people are not ready to believe the 11- point 'false election promises of Chandrababu Naidu and his foster son'.

Addressing a huge public meeting at Macherla in Palnadu district, he targeted Naidu and JSP leader and actor Pawan Kalyan, whom he calls Naidu's 'foster son' Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that YSRCP is the natural ally of people, unlike the TDP which has ganged up with 'foster son' and 'friendly media' to cheat the people with false election promises.

He was reacting to the TDP and JSP drafting a preliminary joint manifesto for 2024 polls. It focussed on poverty, farmers and other issues.

The 11 finalised points cover the Sowbaghya scheme, drinking water for every house, protection Act for BCs, Amaravati as capital, free sand and welfare of the workers among others.

"Who would believe Naidu who had cheated self-help groups of women and farmers with false promises of loan waiver, who had created the illusion of Amaravati while neglecting decentralization, who helped his son and grandson pursue education in corporate schools while opposing English medium schools and who opposed allotment of house sites to the poor citing demographic imbalance," Jagan asked.

The chief minister claimed that the government has so far spent Rs 2,40,000 crore and Rs 1,70,000 crore through DBT and non-DBT schemes respectively implementing 99.95 per cent of its election promises besides creating 2.7 lakh government jobs during the last 53 months. The government has been striving hard for the social, political, economic and educational empowerment of SC, ST, BC and minorities, he said, adding that the welfare schemes and people's confidence in the government are his courage.

"Despite Covid-19 pandemic and heavy borrowings thrust on us by the TDP rule, we never stopped implementing welfare programmes and development works. That was our commitment and this is the right time for people to compare the present and previous rule," he said.

Jagan said that Naidu always boasts of his 14 years' experience as Chief Minister but his political history has been confined to backstabbing, telling lies and cheating people with false promises.

"Naidu failed to grant revenue division to his own constituency Kuppam and even provide drinking water to it during the TDP rule. How can anyone expect good things from such a person who didn’t implement even a single welfare scheme?" he questioned.

The Chief Minister said while YSRCP government changed the landscape of rural economy and village administration with village and ward sectarians, revolutionized the medical and health sector with new medical colleges, village clinics, family doctors and Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, strengthened educational institutions and hospitals with Nadu-Nedu and digitalisation and handholding the farmers with the unique RBKs, Naidu only talks of the vision 2047 while neglecting the present.

He alleged that Naidu never thought of decentralization and doing justice to the three regions of the state.

"Naidu is not humanist and has no empathy towards the problems of the people, While I depend on you and God, Chandrababu relies on the band of robbers and foster son to share the spoils and pursue the policy of plunder, stash and devour," he said, and urged people to bring YSRCP back to power if they benefited from the government.

