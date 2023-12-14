Jagan Mohan Reddy calls TDP, Jana Sena 'cancerous'

Amaravati, Dec 14 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday termed opposition TDP and Jana Sena "cancerous" and appealed to the people to reject them in the next elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Palada in Srikakulam district, he said that his YSRCP has a strong commitment towards people and adopts a humane approach in solving their problems while the TDP has no such commitment, love or affection.

TDP President Chandrababu Naidu never thought of the problems of people even in his Kuppam constituency as he failed to provide even drinking water to people there, he said.

The Chief Minister asked the people to see the qualitative difference between the YSRCP which has implemented 99.5 per cent of its election promises and the "gang of thieves" led by Chandrababu Naidu who has failed to implement even 10 per cent of his promises.

Chandrababu Naidu has not even a single achievement to his credit in his 45-year-long political career, the Chief Minister claimed, alleging that the TDP leader has no history of adhering to promises.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that as elections draw nearer, Naidu is enacting political dramas with fake promises by forging alliances and resorting to gimmicks and conspiracies in cahoots with foster son and package star Pawan Kalyan.

He mentioned that in the recent elections in Telangana Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena received less votes in all constituencies together it had contested than independent candidate Barrelakka (Sirisha) in one constituency.

Calling Naidu and his political partner Pawan Kalyan non-locals, he said they have neither love towards Andhra Pradesh nor a permanent address in the state.

Living in other states, they want to command the people here with the support of the friendly media, he alleged.

The Chief Minister came down heavily on the opposition, saying it was creating obstacles to government efforts to make Visakhapatnam the administrative capital and develop sea ports, international airports, fishing harbours, research centres, and fish landing centres.

He urged the people to become his soldiers if they feel they are benefited by the welfare schemes, root out the "cancerous" TDP and Jana Sena and bless the bYSRCP with victory in the next elections.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Rs 700 crore YSR Sujaladhara Project at Makarapuram and the 200-bed Dr YSR Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital worth Rs 85 crore at Palasa.

He also inaugurated the boys’ hostel at Ambedkar University campus at Etcherla and laid foundation stone for the APIIC industrial cluster at Palasa. He said that by dedicating the Kidney Research Centre and Sujaladhara Project to people, he has fulfilled his padayatra promise given at a public meeting on December 30, 2018. T

he Kidney Research and Super Speciality Hospital will be developed as a world class facility and nodal centre for the treatment of kidney-related ailments across the state, he said, adding that it would extend comprehensive and advanced medical care to kidney patients free of cost.

