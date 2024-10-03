Jagan Mohan Reddy's house in Amaravati to be turned into YSRCP central office 

Amaravati, Oct 3 The residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalli here will be converted into the headquarters of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the party announced on Thursday.

The YSRCP has requested the state government for immediate clearance and return of furniture from the premises, which served as the official residence of the then Chief Minister. It has officially asked the General Administration Department (GAD) to facilitate the clearance and return of furniture items from the former Chief Minister’s camp office.

The party's General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, submitted a formal letter to the Deputy Secretary of the GAD seeking prompt action regarding this matter.

As the former Chief Minister’s camp office is being converted into the party’s central office, the YSRCP has reiterated the need to free up space to accommodate political operations. It has provided the department with a detailed list of furniture categorised into items the party wishes to retain and items to be returned. The party has expressed its willingness to cover the costs of retaining certain furniture items, should the department allow for such an arrangement.

The YSRCP has also requested the GAD to specify a timeline for the collection of the furniture to avoid any delays in setting up the party’s central office. The party awaits further instructions from the GAD and hopes for a swift resolution to the matter, she wrote.

Lella Appi Reddy said that the YSRCP had written multiple times to the GAD, urging it to take necessary actions. Reminders were sent on June 15 and 19, and July 1 and 29. However, the GAD has failed to act on these requests.

