Jagan slams TDP-led coalition for vindictive approach

Amaravati, May 20 Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the TDP-led coalition government for what he called its vindictive approach towards the opposition.

He alleged that the coalition government has stooped to a new low with vindictive and unethical practices.

The YSRCP President told the party cadres that times would change and all erring people would pay for their misdeeds irrespective of their position or placement.

Addressing local body representatives of the party from various districts at the party headquarters here, the former chief minister said that false cases are being foisted on YSRCP cadres, and they are pushed into jails.

He alleged that the ruling coalition was resorting to unethical practices to usurp power in local bodies, though they do not have the required numbers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that all sections of people are vexed with Chandrababu’s false promises, as farmers are not getting MSP on their produce, women are not getting the promised schemes, while in local bodies, the results are being manipulated by unethical and coercive methods.

“However, days will change and we should be prepared to face all challenges as anti-incumbency has already crept sooner than expected, and we will bounce back to power and all those who have troubled us on false pretext will get their due share of justice,” he said.

The YSRCP chief said that the government was arresting people, including women, and keeping them in jail by filing several cases. He cited the cases of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi and former Dalit MP Nandigama Suresh, who was once again arrested.

Jagan alleged that the TDP has been behaving in an autocratic manner in local bodies. He claimed that the YSRCP during its term did not resort to such practices.

“Our politics and governance were beyond caste, creed, religion, and party affiliations, which is not seen now as Chandrababu Naidu has been mocking democracy at every opportunity. At Tiruvuru, though they do not have the majority, they are trying to grab the seat with police playing to the tune of the ruling party. In Karampudi and Narsaraopeta, they self-declared their victory though they do not have the majority.”

The former chief minister said that though Chandrababu promised to give more than what the YSRCP government was giving, he went back on his promises. Stating that the YSRCP government started three new ports, he said Chandrababu Naidu was trying to privatise them for kickbacks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor