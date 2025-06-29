Jagannath Rath Yatra Tragedy: 3 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede Near Gundicha Temple

During the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, a stampede claimed the lives of three people - two of whom were women - and injured ten more. About three kilometres from the Jagannath temple, where the Yatra started, the incident took place while the three Raths bearing idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Shubhadra were close to Shree Gundicha Temple. The holy chariots arrived at the Gundicha temple at 4.30 am today, and a huge number of devotees had assembled for a darshan. A stampede started when some people fell as the throng grew. The three people died on the spot. Among them are Premakant Mohanty, 70, and two women, Prabhati Das and Basanti Sahu. It has been discovered that all three are from the Khurda district and travelled to Puri for the Rath Yatra.

According to local media reports, the police's plan for crowd management at the location was insufficient. Reports state that several of the injured are in critical condition. According to Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain, the victims' remains have been sent for autopsy, and the results will pinpoint the precise cause of death. He claimed that although there were sufficient security measures in place, the tragedy occurred because the crowd unexpectedly lost control.

A large number of devotees are drawn to the three grand chariots carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Shubhadra during the Rath Yatra. The sacred chariots are taken to the Gundicha Temple. Before going back to the Jagannath Temple, the three gods stay there for a week.



Meanwhile, a delay in the start of this Rath Yatra has sparked a political dispute. Former Chief Minister and leader of the BJD, Naveen Patnaik, called it a "terrible mess". "Praying is our only option. This year's divine event has been marred by a dreadful disaster. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath pardon all those who are to blame," he remarked.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan condemned the BJD for making "political statements" but did not identify Mr. Patnaik. "The BJD government has made blunders and insulted Lord Jagannath in the past. The chariots have consistently arrived at the Gundicha Temple on the second day since 1977," he stated.



In addition, he announced a high-level investigation and offered his condolences. "We are very pained by the incident that resulted in three deaths. We will carry out a comprehensive inquiry, and those whose carelessness caused this regrettable occurrence will face the proper consequences," he stated.