Jagdeep Dhankhar to address Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University students tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 26 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday to preside as Chief Guest at the 10th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University at Matrika Auditorium Campus in Jammu.

The Vice President will also visit Mata Vaishno Devi Temple and Bhairon Baba Mandir, said a statement.

Vice President Dhankhar, who frequently interacts with university students, has highlighted the need for quality education for all – something that is now happening fast in the country.

Highlighting the current system that is free from corruption and favouritism, he recently said, "We are living in times of hope and possibility. Today, you can fully realise your potential and dreams."

Addressing students of the Jiwaji University, Gwalior, earlier in the month, he described investment in education as an investment for today and for the future, an exercise that promises to ensure that our growth shifts from incremental to vertical.

"We must also ensure there is no commercialisation of education - education is service and should be treated as such," he said, paying rich tributes to Maharaja Shrimant Jiwajirao Scindia's vision for education.

"The Late Maharaja, with extraordinary energy and unwavering commitment, embodied the spirit of service and nation-building. He lost no time in nurturing nationalism and allowing it to blossom," he said.

"His rule was defined by foresight, courage, and a focus on education, ensuring public welfare and progress," said Dhankhar.

He also urged that Maharaja Shrimant Jiwajirao Scindia's vision for education should be continued and industry, trade, business, and corporates must invest in education and pool CSR funds to nurture institutions, he said.

At his public events, the Vice President has also been vocal about focusing on the rural economy's growth.

"There can be no more important resolution for the country's economy than rural development and farmer upliftment. These days I see that farmers are worried about some issues. It is very important that if any section of society is worried about a democratic system, then it should be resolved positively and immediately. And in a democracy, there is only one means of resolution – dialogue," he said in a post on X on Wednesday.

"I have said on several occasions that dialogue is the only way to find solutions to problems in democracy. And the Prime Minister of India has also said on the world stage that the burning problems of the world and the conflagrations that we are seeing can be resolved only through dialogue," he said.

