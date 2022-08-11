Jagdeep Dhankhar to take oath today as 14th Vice President of India

Former West Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankar will take oath as the next Vice President of India' on Thursday.President Droupadi Murmu will administer the Oath of Office to the elected Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:45 am today.

On August 7, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey jointly signed the 'Certification of the Election of Jagdeep Dhankar as the next Vice President of India'.The BJP-led NDA candidate won the election comfortably with 528 votes against Alva's 182. The Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.