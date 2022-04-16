Jahangirpuri violence: Amit Shah asks Delhi Police Commissioner to maintain law and order

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

Shah, in a telephonic conversation with both the officers, also took stock of the situation after stone-pelting in Delhi's Jahangirpuri following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession this evening.

Officials said that Shah also directed the officers to take strict action against the miscreants.

Several vehicles have been vandalised by miscreants and police personnel have been injured in the incident. The injured have been admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Delhi Police Commissioner Asthana toldthat the "situation is under control".

"The situation is under control in today's incident in NW District. Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Strict action will be taken against rioters," Asthana said.

"Two policemen were injured, we will take strict action against the accused," he added.

He also appealed to citizens "not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media".

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pathak also said the situation is under control and that the police force was trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees.

Police officials said miscreants attacked when the police tried to handle the situation on the spot. Stones were pelted on the procession.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to the people to maintain peace. "The country cannot progress without peace, all people have to maintain peace, law and order. If needed, there is an agency, there is the police, whose responsibility is there. It is the responsibility of the central government to create peace and order in Delhi," he told reporters.

Two to three companies of Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed in Jahangirpuri along with Delhi Police in the wake of the stone-pelting incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor