Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi police team questions relatives of accused in West Bengal's East Midnapore

A Delhi Police team on Thursday questioned the relatives of the accused residing in West Bengal's East Midnapore in connection with Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence case.

Three-member Delhi police team, including Delhi Police Crime Bunch ASI Suresh Kumar, visited the house of accused Aslam in the Mahisadal Police Station area where they questioned his mother.

"They asked me what my son does. I told them they work as mason and went to Delhi 1.5 months back. My three sons have been arrested," said Aspia Bibi, mother of accused Aslam Ali, Mukhtar Ali, and Aksar Ali.

"I have an AADHAR card on Delhi's address but now I stay here in East Midnapore after building a house here," she added.

Later, Delhi Police went to Sitalpur Gram Panchayat area in Nandakumar Police Station where they questioned family members of the accused Sahajada.

According to police sources, Sahajada's AADHAR card has Delhi's address whereas ration cards have West Bengal's address.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police team is currently staying in the East Midnapore district for further investigation.

Earlier, Speaking to ANI, ASI Suresh Kumar said that the West Bengal police are extending support in the investigation. However, he did not reveal anything about the investigation.

National Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday imposed against five culprits involved in the clashes, top government officials said.

NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad, and Ahir for their involvement in the Jahangirpuri violence, officials said.

The situation turned tense in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri soon after stone-pelting and chaos ensued following clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the evening.

( With inputs from ANI )

