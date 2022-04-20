Jahangirpuri violence: Demolish Amit Shah’s residence to end riots, says AAP’s Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has reacted to the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area of ​​Delhi where violence broke out last week.

On Wednesday, Chadha posted a video on his official Twitter account and attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party fiercely. In the video, Chadha said that the riots happening in every corner of the country are being done by the BJP and now they are talking about bulldozers.

“The BJP is inciting riots and indulging in hooliganism in different parts of the country. They talk about bulldozers today….I suggest that bulldozers should be deployed to raze the Bharatiya Janata Party’s headquarters in Delhi and we can guarantee that riots will stop,” Chadha said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"We are witnessing how they are orchestrating riots in Delhi every other day. There were riots in northeast Delhi in 2020, There were riots in Jahangirpuri today. The BJP is behind these riots. The Home Minister is himself orchestrating these riots. If you want to use bulldozers, use them at the Home Minister’s residence. That is what will end riots,” the AAP MP said.

Earlier in the morning, the Supreme Court ordered to maintain a "status-quo" on the demolition during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri in the national capital.



