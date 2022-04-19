Jahangirpuri Violence: Five rioters booked under stringent NSA

New Delhi, April 19 As many as five persons arrested in connection with Saturday's communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area have been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), official sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the accused who have been booked under the NSA include alleged mastermind Ansar Sheikh, Salim Chikna, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Aheed.

According to the FIR lodged at the Jahangirpuri police station, the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing off peacefully through the area on Saturday, but at around 6 pm, when it reached outside a mosque in C-block, Ansar came with his 4-5 associates and started arguing with the participants of the 'Shobha Yatra'.

The argument soon turned violent and both the sides started pelting stones at each other.

Imam alias Sonu was arrested by the Special Staff of the north-west district police on Monday. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had fired through his pistol near Kushal Chowk during the clashes.

A video of Imam wearing a blue kurta opening firing during the riots went viral on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor