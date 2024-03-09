'Jaichand’ barbs return to Rajasthan ahead of LS polls

Jaipur, March 9 The name of Jaichand, a historical figure often referred to as a 'traitor', is now being used frequently by the senior politicians in Rajasthan, both in the backdrop of the Assembly elections held in November last year, and in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Jaichand (1173-1193) was a ruler of the Kannauj kingdom in northern India. He is often called a traitor in Indian history because of his alleged role in the defeat of Prithviraj Chauhan, the Rajput king of Ajmer.

Soon after the Assembly polls, BJP's former leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore blamed the ‘Jaichands’ within the party as the reason for his defeat from Tara Nagar, where he had lost to sitting Congress MLA Narendra Budania.

Rathore had shifted his seat from Churu to Tara Nagar ahead of the Assembly polls.

Now, the BJP MP from Churu, Rahul Kaswan, has again referred to Jaichand after being denied a ticket from the seat, which will be contested by Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia this time.

On Friday, Kaswan reached his hometown for the first time after being denied a ticket, where he indirectly targeteted Rajendra Rathore while addressing his supporters.

Kaswan said, "Those who live among Jaichands, also talk about Jaichands. Can any single person decide who should live and who should die? We will decide our future ourselves.”

On being denied a ticket, Kaswan said, “I have been asking the same question for the past six days - what was my fault? But the people in the party are not taking my calls, and even if they do, they remain silent.”

The MP added: "Give me two days. I will try to tell you whatever you want to hear,” hinting at some announcement that he might make in the next few days.

On the question of joining the Congress, Kaswan said: "I had already said that I will not contact anyone without talking to the people. I have spoken to the people now. My next step will be based on this conversation. I have worked with passion in my constituency since 2010."

Three months back, Rajendra Rathore had blamed the ‘Jaichands’ for his defeat in the Assembly elections.

While talking to the media in Churu, Rathore had indirectly accused Kaswan of causing internal damage to the party's prospects.

Rathore had said: "While the public's verdict is acceptable, many Jaichands also played their role. Many put up a good face, but have a negative mindset within. The party workers are eager to pull the mask off such faces."

Manish Godha, a political analyst, said, “Rahul Kaswan is a Vasundhara Raje loyalist, which is a well-known fact; now that he has been denied a ticket, and with Rajendra Rathore already losing the Assembly polls, eyebrows are being raised about the repeated references to Jaichand. Maybe, things will clear in the coming days."

