Jail 'pervert' lawyer praising Gandhiji’s assassin Godse, demand Maha Congress, NCP

Mumbai, Sep 29 Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Friday slammed lawyer Gunratan Sadavarte for praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse and demanded action against him for his "perverted" remarks.

Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe and NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase have called upon the state government to show "courage" and put Sadavarte behind bars for his comments – coming just two days before the 154th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, on October 2.

Speaking at an event in Yavatmal on Thursday, Sadavarte said that Gandhi's ideology is no longer relevant, and it is Godse’s dream of an "Akhand Bharat" that is in the minds of the people.

He also attacked the Congress, NCP and others following in the footsteps of Gandhi and said that their ideals will be crushed.

Reacting sharply, Londhe said that the trend of praising Godse is gaining strength in the country under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule when such elements derive "courage" to praise the killer of Gandhiji.

"A pervert named Sadavarte has printed Godse’s photo on a State Transport Cooperative Bank’s annual report… Now, I challenge the Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to show courage and put him behind bars," dared Londhe.

Taking strong umbrage at the lawyer’s statements, Tapase said now Sadavarte should shed his lawyer’s robes which symbolise the Constitution of India and start wearing the uniform of the RSS.

"The whole world recognised Mahatma Gandhiji and the country for the ideals of truth, peace and non-violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is compelled to bow before Gandhiji’s image in front of the world in all programmes and even the RSS does not openly oppose Gandhiji’s ideology," he pointed out.

Londhe termed Sadavarte’s constant inflammatory statements on Mahatma Gandhiji as a plot to spoil the social-political environment in the state, and "Maharashtra is aware who is the power behind him". He said that India is synonymous with Gandhi in the whole world, but "some individuals and organisations cannot digest the fact that India got Independence through non-violence".

"Wherever there is a BJP government, Godse’s supporters raise their heads, and BJP’s supporters openly hurl abuses at Gandhiji. The Congress will not tolerate any insults to the Father of the Nation,” warned Londe.

Sadavarte's comments elicited strong responses on the social media with many demanding action against the lawyer for the slur on Gandhiji.

