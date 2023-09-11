Jailed SP MLA’s FB account hacked

Kanpur, Sep 11 The Facebook account of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki, lodged in the Maharajganj jail in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, has been hacked.

Irfan’s wife Naseem has given a complaint letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime demanding a report.

SP MLA Irfan Solanki, accused in several cases like arson, air travel with fake Aadhaar card, Gangster Act and other cases related to possession of plot in Jajmau, is in jail since the past 10 months.

His advocate Shivakant Dixit said that Irfan’s wife Naseem handed a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime. It has been said that someone has hacked the Facebook account of her jailed husband Irfan Solanki and undesirable activities are being posted from it.

She has demanded an investigation and a case against the culprit and to restart Irfan’s Facebook page account of Haji Irfan Solanki, said Dixit.

