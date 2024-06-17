Jain community demands immediate restoration of vandalised idols in Vadodara

Vadodara, June 17 The alleged vandalisation of idols of Jain Tirthankaras on both sides of the stairs leading to the Shaktipeeth Mahakali Mandir atop the Pavagadh hill near Vadodara has triggered widespread anger among the local Jain community.

The Jain Sangh of Vadodara led by Maharaj Saheb on Monday marched to the Collector's residence to submit a formal complaint besides issuing a three-day ultimatum to restore the idols.

Emphasising the sanctity of Pavagadh, a revered site, Maharaj Saheb highlighted the historical and religious significance of the idols, urging that they be restored within 72 hours.

He also called for non-violent protests, stressing the importance of unity within the Jain Sangh, as he asserted that preserving ancient architecture is the government's responsibility.

Jain leader Deepak Shah claimed the idols were destroyed under the supervision of the site manager, Vikram, who discarded them as 'garbage'.

“The Jain community will not rest until the idols are restored,” he said.

While Jainism advocates non-violence, Shah emphasised that this principle “should not be mistaken for passivity”.

He also warned against efforts to divide the community, as he demanded the maintenance of all the temples in Pavagadh, which have been worship sites for centuries.

