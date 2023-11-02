Jaipur ACB arrests ED officer for accepting Rs 15L bribe

Jaipur, Nov 2 The Jaipur Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested an Enforcement Directorate officer for taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. The arrested officer Naval Kishore Meena is being interrogated at the ACB headquarters here.

On Wednesday the ED had issued summons to both the sons of Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara and called them to its Delhi headquarters for questioning. During the ED's search at Dotasara's house, the agency had reportedly got some information against both the sons. To inquire about this, the ED has asked Abhilash Dotasara to appear at the Delhi headquarters on November 7 and Avinash Dotasara on November 8.

The ED Imphal (Manipur) Enforcement Officer (EO) Naval Kishore Meena and his associate Junior Assistant Sub Registrar, Mundawar Babulal Meena were arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. The officer reportedly asked for Rs 17 lakh in return for not arresting a person in the chit fund case. The ACB on Thursday trapped the ED officer while accepting Rs 15 lakh.

ACB Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi said he was given a complaint that Naval Kishore Meena was given a bribe of Rs 17 lakh in return for settling the case against a person in the chit fund case registered in the office of the Enforcement Directorate, Imphal (Manipur). The complaint was verified under the supervision of ASP Himanshu. On Thursday, after finding the complaint to be true, the ACB team took action against Naval Kishore Meena and his associate Babulal. Meena and arrested them.

Recently, an ED team had raided 7 locations on October 26 regarding the paper leak case in Rajasthan. The ED team also raided the house of Govind Singh Dotasara. It seized some money after raiding the premises of Om Prakash Hoodla, Congress candidate from Mahwa assembly seat in Dausa district.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot was also summoned by the ED for questioning in the Foreign Exchange Management Act case. On October 30, Vaibhav went to the ED headquarters in Delhi, where he was interrogated for 7 hours in two rounds.

