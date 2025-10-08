Jaipur-Ajmer Highway blast: Charred remains found at site; tanker driver, attendant missing

Jaipur, Oct 8 A devastating explosion on the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway has claimed at least one life, with the remains so severely burned they were unrecognisable. Bones and ashes were recovered from the site and transported to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, wrapped in a red bundle, said officials on Wednesday.

The remains have been sent to the hospital mortuary for forensic examination, said officials.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near the Sawarda culvert, where a truck loaded with LPG cylinders was parked near a dhaba.

A speeding chemical tanker crashed into the truck, triggering a series of powerful explosions as the LPG cylinders ignited one after another. The blasts were so intense that flames were visible from up to two kilometres away, and the sound of explosions was heard several km across nearby villages. Five vehicles were destroyed in the fire.

Eyewitnesses reported that metal fragments from the vehicles were hurled as far as 280 meters. Chaos erupted as locals fled their homes and hotel workers ran for safety. Some were caught in the flames before they could escape.

Police, firefighters, and SDRF teams responded immediately. The rescue and firefighting operations continued through the night. Six fire engines worked for several hours to bring the inferno under control.

The intense heat from the burning chemical tanker made the operation extremely difficult. Thick smoke and toxic fumes forced rescue personnel to work with their faces covered. Traffic on both sides of the Jaipur-Ajmer Highway came to a standstill, with long queues of vehicles stranded overnight. The road was only reopened once the fire was fully extinguished and the area declared safe.

According to police, the identity of the deceased will only be confirmed after a forensic science laboratory (FSL) analysis.

The driver and attendant of the tanker are currently missing. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision and identify the victims. Further updates are expected as the forensic report is completed.

