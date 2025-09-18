Jaipur Building Collapse:Elderly Woman Killed, Daughter-in-Law Injured as Dilapidated House Crumbles

An elderly woman was killed and her daughter-in-law was injured when a one-room house they were residing in collapsed in Jaipur on Thursday, police said. According to police, it was a dilapidated house where Dhanni Bai (78), her daughter-in-law Sunita (35), and two minor grandsons were living as caretakers. As soon as the incident occurred, neighbours began a rescue operation and removed the debris. Both women were rushed to SMS Hospital, where Dhanni Bai was declared dead. Sunita is currently undergoing treatment and has sustained a leg fracture.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Manak Chowk), Piyush Kaviya, said the family was living as caretakers and the owner of the house resides in a nearby building. Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation's Deputy Commissioner (Hawamahal Zone) Seema Chaudhary said that due to the poor condition of the house, a notice had been served to the owner on August 12 to vacate and demolish it. However, house owner Pradeep Shah claimed he did not receive any such notice.A similar incident occurred in the same area a few days ago, resulting in the death of a man and his minor daughter.