Jaipur Couple Dies of Suffocation After Lighting Fireplace to Beat Cold

A couple died of suspected suffocation inside their home after they went to sleep with the fireplace burning in Rajasthan's Pali district.

Ghevar Das (53) and his wife Indra Devi (48), residents of Shaheed Nagar in Ramlila Maidan area, were found dead inside their room, Kotwali SHO Kishore Singh said, reported news agency PTI.

The couple slept with a fireplace burning in the room, he said, adding that probably died due to suffocation. He said the bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem. According to the doctors, the cause of death was suffocation due to the smoke from the fireplace.