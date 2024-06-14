Jaipur DC has close shave after truck hits his car

Jaipur, June 14 Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had a close shave on Friday when his car collided with a road divider after being hit from the rear by a rashly driven truck.

The incident took place in Dudu, and the police have seized the truck.

The accident was reported on Friday afternoon when Rajpurohit was going to Dudu in his car. The car was on the service lane when it was hit by a truck, pushing it towards the divider.

The driver of the truck, Narayan, has been taken into custody.

