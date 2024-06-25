Jaipur design house scripts an artistry tale at Lucknow Airport's new terminal

Jaipur, June 25 A testament to Indian design and craftsmanship has been realised with the completion of the new terminal at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, which bespeaks the story of a collaborative masterpiece of two design pioneers -- Incubis Consultants and Jaipur-based AKFD Studio for the Adani Group.

Conceptualised by Incubis Consultants, the project's design envisions a unique celebration of Indian heritage with a specific focus on interpreting the unique culture, iconic architecture, and rich craft heritage of Uttar Pradesh within a modern airport setting.

The Adani Group's objective was to enhance the passenger experience and make the journey through this important gateway to Uttar Pradesh a spectacular and memorable celebration.

Incubis Consultants, one of India's respected architecture and design companies having extensive experience in delivering an enhanced passenger experience at airports such as Terminal 3 in New Delhi and Terminal 2 in Mumbai, was selected to bring the Adani Group's vision to life.

All important touchpoints of the passenger's journey through the airport terminal were carefully mapped by team Incubis and a series of creative interventions were meticulously designed.

An interdisciplinary UNESCO award-winning lifestyle and furniture design enterprise, the AKFD Studio based out of Jaipur is renowned for its expertise in working with Indian crafts at a large scale.

The enterprise was chosen to transform the designs into a breathtaking reality through a collaborative and interactive process. The team led by designer Ayush Kasliwal has handled a vast variety of projects, from craft-based products, furniture and spaces, to large-scale projects like the Mudra installation at Terminal 3 in the IGI Airport in Delhi.

Passengers arriving at the new terminal in Lucknow will be immersed in the rich cultural tapestry of the city. Artistic installations like the 'Swagat Wall', 'Basant Bahar', 'Skylights', 'Chikankari Wall', and 'Aalap Wall' showcase traditional Indian handicraft techniques.

Here, age-old artistry is seamlessly integrated with modern technology, creating a smooth and memorable travel experience.

"A unique opportunity arose to collaborate with Incubis Consultants and showcase the immense potential of Indian craftsmanship on a global stage. It was a journey brimming with dedication, creative problem-solving and, of course, a lot of tea! We are incredibly proud to have been a part of bringing this vision to life," said Ayush Kasliwal, Founder and Design Director at AKFD Studio.

"The new terminal stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the beauty of integrating tradition with modern innovation. We are confident that this project will not only elevate the travel experience for passengers, but also serve as a source of pride for the Indian design community.

"Working with AKFD Studio on the Lucknow Airport project was a truly inspiring experience. Their expertise in executing intricate Indian craftwork at such a grand scale was instrumental in bringing our design concept to fruition," said Amit Krishn Gulati, Co-Founder, Incubis Consultants (India).

The successful completion of the new terminal in Lucknow marks a significant milestone not only for the city, but also for the Indian design and handicraft community.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor