Jaipur: Drunk Woman Rams Car Into Bike, One Dead, Two Injured In Accident (Watch Video)

A young woman who was driving under the influence of alcohol rammed her car into a bike on April 29. In this accident, a 14-year-old girl died, and her father and sister are receiving treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur. After hitting them from behind, she started to drive on the wrong side of the road. The woman also tried to run over a traffic police officer on her way. Later in the night, the woman was arrested by police. In the meantime, a huge crowd gathered on the spot.

SHO (Accident Police Station East) Rajesh Bafana said that Ashima, the 14-year-old girl who died in this accident, was a resident of Azad Nagar (Transport Nagar Police Station). Ashima was returning home on a bike with her father, Islamuddin, and her 6-year-old cousin. Around 12:20 AM, the car driven by this drunk woman struck the bike at Sanganeri Gate. When the car rammed the bike, all three fell from the moving vehicle. Eyewitnesses stated that they saw Ashima fall headfirst on the road. She was in a pool of blood by the time the ambulance arrived. She died undergoing the treatment at the hospital.

Jaipur: Drunk woman drives recklessly, kills minor & hits scooter rider. Traffic constable narrowly escapes. #DrunkDriving video credit @rakeshgusaipic.twitter.com/12SDidtdbZ — Jaipur Explore (@JaipurExplore) April 29, 2025

When she started to drive on the wrong side, she hit an activa. The activa driver got a little injured. Police, along with bike riders, chased the woman, and as soon as the car stopped, two boys sitting at the back ran away from the spot. The driving woman and her female friend were caught by the police. SHO Bafana said people swarmed them as soon as the car's occupant was apprehended. Through explanation, the police managed to defuse the situation. The woman was taken to the station after police confiscated the vehicle. The woman had a medical examination during the police inquiry because she was intoxicated.