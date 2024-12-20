Jaipur Fire: Several Injured As Truck Carrying Chemical Collides With Other Vehicles, Catches Fire on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway (Watch Video)

A truck collided with other trucks and caught fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday morning, December 20. Some people sustained burn injuries in the incident. According to preliminary information, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical.

"The fire has engulfed several trucks. The number of trucks involved in the incident is not clear. Some people with burn injuries have been rushed to hospitals in ambulances," Station House Officer (SHO), Bhankrota, Manish Gupta told news agency PTI.

Visuals From Accident Spot

VIDEO | Rajasthan: A gas tanker caught fire on Ajmer Road in #Jaipur earlier today. Several vehicles were also gutted in fire. More details are awaited.#JaipurNews



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2024

He said the incident occurred in front of a petrol pump. Fire brigades are at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control. The traffic on the highway has been stopped.