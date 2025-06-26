Jaipur Hospital Bomb Threat: Email Containing Ajmal Kasab Name, Triggers Evacuation at ESIC Hospital

A bomb threat was received by a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Thursday, June 26, threatening to blow up the facility. According to news agency IANS, a threatening email was sent to ESIC Hospital, mentioning the name of a Pakistani terrorist and member of the Islamist militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, Ajmal Kasab.

Also Read | Mumbai: Tilak Vidyalaya in Vile Parle Receives Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Object Found.

The email claimed that the sender belonged to the terrorist group associated with Ajmal Kasab, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and threatened to bomb the ESIC Hospital. Following the alert from hospital authorities, local police, the fire brigade, a bomb disposal squad, civil defence, and other emergency teams rushed to the scene.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: A bomb threat email was received at ESIC Hospital, prompting a swift response from police, bomb squad, and dog squad. The Sadar Police Station is investigating, while the bomb disposal team continues to clear the hospital premises pic.twitter.com/Xje1GUvZUL — IANS (@ians_india) June 26, 2025

As a precaution, the hospital administration evacuated patients, staff, and visitors. A thorough search operation was launched, but no suspicious objects have been found so far.

ESIC Medical College and Hospital Dean Dr Rajesh Chetival said, "There was a suspected threat related to a biochemical or nerve bomb. We immediately informed the concerned authorities and they responded very promptly. They have now completed their search and found nothing suspicious. Everything is safe."