Jaipur hospital fire: Amit Shah says necessary steps being taken

Jaipur, Oct 6 In the wake of the devastating fire at the Trauma Centre of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, which claimed six lives and left several injured, leaders across the political spectrum have expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the affected families. Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the incident “tragic” and assured that all necessary steps are being taken by the local administration to ensure the safety and care of the patients.

“The incident of a fire breaking out at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is tragic. The local administration is taking every possible step for the safety, treatment, and care of those affected. My condolences are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said.

Governor Haribhau Bagde expressed profound grief over the incident, offering prayers for the departed and strength to the bereaved families. “I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased, strength to their families to bear this sorrow, and a swift recovery to the injured,” the Governor said in his statement.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa visited SMS Hospital shortly after the incident.

“The fire at the Trauma Centre is heartbreaking. I reached the site along with the Chief Minister to assess the situation and meet the affected,” Bairwa stated after meeting with patients. He also extended condolences to grieving families.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, deeply saddened by the incident, cancelled her scheduled programmes in Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh to focus on the tragedy. “The news of lives lost is extremely painful. I pray for peace for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured,” she said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office also shared condolences via social media, “The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," said X post.

