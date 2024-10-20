Jaipur: 'Illegal' House of Naseeb Chaudhary and Other Accused Demolished Over Temple Stabbing Incident (Watch Video)

Jaipur, October 20: Jaipur district administration has demolished the house of a father-son duo involved in an alleged stabbing incident at a temple in the city. The house allegedly built illegally inside the temple premises, was torn down using a bulldozer.

The stabbing incident took place in teh Karni Vihar area on October 17 while prasad was being distributed at the temple complex after a jagran. A group of people had peacefully gathered when the attack happened, police said.

'Illegal' House Demolished

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: District Administration demolishes the illegally occupied house of the accused father and son involved in the stabbing incident at a temple on Thursday night. A residential house has been allegedly built inside the temple premises. The illegal… https://t.co/GFhw2Oauccpic.twitter.com/ZOcmnivMa2 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 20, 2024

Additional Commissioner of Police Kunwar Rashtradeep told ANI, "A jagran and distribution of prasad were taking place in the temple complex, where a group of people had gathered to peacefully conduct the event. A family lives next to the temple, including a man named Naseeb Chaudhary, who has a previous criminal record. Naseeb Chaudhary and his son reached the event venue and attacked the people with knives and sticks, injuring six individuals, who were then taken to the hospital. Both of them were arrested that night."

According to the police official, other individuals may have been involved in the attack as well and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify anyone else connected to the incident.

"We have both individuals in custody, and we have also learned that a few others may have been involved. Since there is a CCTV camera in the area, anyone found involved in any way will face action. Action has already been taken against two individuals," ACP Rashtradeep said.

He also clarified that there was no religious conflict or a communal angle involved in the case. "Both parties involved are from the Hindu community. Despite any assumptions based on names, both sides are Hindu, and there is no religious dispute in this case," he added. Investigations are still ongoing.