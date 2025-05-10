Jaipur Metro gets bomb threat, officials conduct intensive searches

Jaipur, May 10 Amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border, a bomb threat has emerged in Rajasthan’s capital.

An email threatening to blow up the Jaipur Metro -- specifically stations from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupad -- has prompted high alert and swift action by security forces.

The email, reportedly referencing Operation Sindoor, suggests the threat may be linked to panic or retaliation from across the border.

Following the threat, teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Jaipur Police, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Dog Squad swiftly launched a comprehensive search operation across all Jaipur Metro stations.

Metro premises were evacuated as a precaution. Passengers were escorted to safety, and metro services were temporarily halted or diverted. Suspicious objects and unattended bags were thoroughly inspected at every station.

The threat email reportedly singled out Mansarovar Metro Station as a key target, citing terrorist revenge linked to India's military success in Operation Sindoor.

The ATS and Cyber Cell have begun tracing the origin of the email. As of now, no explosives have been found, but authorities are not taking any chances.

Security has been heightened at all metro stations across Jaipur.

Jaipur Police have urged citizens to remain calm, avoid spreading rumours, and immediately report any suspicious activity or objects to authorities.

It is noteworthy that a similar threat was made recently to Jaipur’s SMS Stadium, which was later confirmed as a hoax. Police suspect a pattern of psychological warfare, with such threats potentially aimed at spreading fear and disrupting public order.

Besides, threats have also been received at the Narenrda Modi stadium in Ahmedabad and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Notably, security has been tightened across the bordering areas of the country amid hightened India-Pakistan tensions.

