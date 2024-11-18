Jaipur one of the best & planned cities in world: Rajasthan Dy CM

Jaipur, Nov 18 Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said on Monday that Jaipur is one of the best and planned cities in the world.

“Jaipur is one of the best and most planned cities in the world. It is included in the UNESCO World Heritage. The city was founded by Sawai Jai Singh II on 18 November 1727 in a completely scientific manner and on the basis of Vastushastra. The architectural planning of this magnificent and wonderful city was done by Vidyadhar Bhattacharya,” the Deputy Chief Minister said on the occasion of the 297th Foundation Day of Jaipur city.

She said that Sawai Jai Singh II was an expert in astronomy, adding that the establishment of Jantar Mantar in Jaipur is a great example.

“Jaipur will soon complete 300 years of its establishment. The wide roads here still facilitate smooth transportation. The drainage system here is still working effectively. Jaipur's Hawa Mahal, City Palace, markets, squares, and temples are all great examples of magnificent and modern city planning,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

She added that researchers from all over the world do research on the city planning of Jaipur, adding that every year, a large number of tourists visit here.

“Everyone is amazed and surprised to see the city planning of Jaipur. It is a matter of pride that Jaipur is a world heritage city. It is a matter of pride that Jaipur holds a special place in the world tourism map,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

She also officially started the event by lighting the lamp along with the Mayor of Municipal Corporation Greater Jaipur, Saumya Gurjar.

Folk artists delivered mesmerising performances of Dhol, Nagada, Shehnai, Kachhi Ghori dance, singing and folk dances.

Cultural Committee President Durgesh Nandini, councillors and a large number of common people were present in this event of Jaipur Sthapna.

