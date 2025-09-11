Jaipur Railway Stations likely to be renamed, new trains and projects announced

Jaipur, Sep 11 Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Thursday said that preparations are underway to rename Jaipur’s Gandhinagar and Khatipura railway stations by adding the city’s name for easy identification.

“Gandhinagar station should be called Jaipur Gandhinagar so that it is not confused with Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. Similarly, Khatipura should be renamed Jaipur Khatipura,” he said while addressing a programme of Laghu Udyog Bharti in Jaipur.

The minister appealed to public representatives and citizens of Jaipur to give their suggestions on the proposed names.

Vaishnav also announced that, in collaboration with Laghu Udyog Bharti, an electronic manufacturing programme will be launched to train 5,000 youth.

Additionally, an integration centre will be set up jointly by the central and state governments in Jaipur to connect startups with the railway sector, offering mentorship and investor support.

“This project will take shape on the ground in the coming months,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the minister reached Khatipura railway station, where he was welcomed by officials and public representatives. He inspected the Integrated Coach Complex and Rail Coach Restaurant, and reviewed the model of the coach maintenance facility being developed at Khatipura.

The Union Minister said plans are underway to set up a large maintenance hub in Jaipur, capable of handling 12 to 18 trains simultaneously, including Vande Bharat trains. This, he added, will pave the way for starting new trains from Jaipur.

Speaking on railway expansion, the minister informed that a new Vande Bharat service between Jodhpur and Delhi will start soon, while another between Bikaner and Delhi is also in the pipeline.

He further revealed that an overnight train from Delhi to Jaisalmer is under consideration to boost tourism in the desert city. The minister said plans are also being prepared to develop cargo and multipurpose terminals for industry.

Maximum fencing along railway tracks is being ensured, and steps have been taken to make major cities of Rajasthan railway gate-free.

“A plan for the entire state has been finalised and will be implemented in the next two to three months. This will provide long-term relief to the public,” he said.

--IANS

