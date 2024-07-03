Jaipur Rain: Vehicles Submerged in Waterlogged Streets as Heavy Rains Hit Rajasthan's Capital (Watch Video)

Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, witnessed a spell of heavy showers on Wednesday evening, providing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat and humidity that had gripped the city for the past few days. The downpour, which lasted for about an hour, led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and caused traffic disruptions. A video shared by news agency PTI captured the severity of the flooding in Jaipur. The footage showed vehicles completely submerged on flooded roads.

VIDEO | Vehicles submerged as heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in several parts of Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/BX2tR1Vxuh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2024

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts increased rainfall in parts of eastern Rajasthan over the coming days. The Jaipur Meteorological Centre forecasts moderate to heavy rain in isolated areas of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions for the next two to three days. There's a chance of even heavier rain at one or two places within Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions during this period.

According to the IMD, Alwar received 32 mm of rain between Wednesday morning and 5:30 PM, while Karauli recorded 12 mm and Sangaria received 0.5 mm. Despite the rains, Sri Ganganagar remained the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Maximum temperatures across the state ranged from 42.6 degrees Celsius in Bikaner to 31.1 degrees Celsius in other major locations.

The IMD reports that Tuesday night saw minimum temperatures between 32 degrees Celsius and 22.4 degrees Celsius in most parts of Rajasthan. Ganganagar recorded a minimum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, 4.1 degrees above normal, while Phalodi reached 31.6 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees above normal.

The department predicts a chance of light to moderate rain and strong winds in some areas of western Rajasthan's Bikaner division over the next 48 hours. The weather is expected to remain mostly dry in most parts of the Jodhpur division for the next three to four days.