Jaipur showroom owner who ran over his friends, killing the girl, may be connected to gangster

Jaipur, Dec 27 A man who ran over his two friends in a fit of rage, killing the young woman and leaving the man critically injured on Tuesday morning, may be connected to a gangster. Police say that he is still absconding.

According to police sources Mangesh Arora owns a huge apparel showroom in Mansarovar, Jaipur and was also interrogated in connection with a firing incident at G-Club.

As the accused is absconding since after the murder of the young woman, a dozen teams have been formed to search for him and they are conducting raids in Jaipur, Ajmer and Haryana.

A police officer said that Uma Suthar, who worked at an event firm in Jaipur, and her partner Rajkumar Jat had gone to Hotel Everland late on Monday night. Rajkumar’s acquaintance Mangesh Arora and his female friend were also at the restaurant.

Mangesh was drunk and misbehaved with Uma and Rajkumar stopped him. In the wee hours of Tuesday when Uma booked a cab to go home, Mangesh again misbehaved and smashed the cab’s glass with a baseball bat.

After this Mangesh ran the car over Uma and Rajkumar and both were seriously injured.

According to police officer Dalbir Singh, “Uma Suthar died during treatment after being hit by the car, while her friend Rajkumar Jat was seriously injured. Rajkumar Jat, who is a resident of Jhunjhunu has filed a case of murder and attempt to murder against Mangesh of Haryana in Jawahar Circle police station. In his complaint, Rajkumar has stated that the accused drank alcohol till 12 o'clock in the night. Police are watching the CCTV footage installed near the restaurant.”

CCTV footage of the restaurant in front of Everland Hotel revealed that Mangesh started the car parked in front of the hotel and reversed it. Then he ran over Uma and Rajkumar at high speed.

Uma was a resident of Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh and used to do event work in Jaipur, said officials.

Police are searching for Mangesh and the girl who ran away with him. They are searching for the duo and tracking the locations of their mobile phones.

Many people have been detained and are being interrogated. Further investigations are on.

