Jaipur Thieves Return Over 500 Gram of Stolen Gold After 'Witchcraft' Warning

Recovering stolen valuables can be challenging, but a peculiar incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, took an unexpected turn. Thieves who had stolen jewelry from a woman's house returned a significant portion of it within 15 days. On October 25, approximately 50 tolas of gold were stolen from the home of Dr. Amrit Kaur, a publication officer in the OTS area. However, just two weeks later, around 35 tolas of this stolen gold reappeared, left in a purse outside her residence.

The unusual twist unfolded when the police detained three suspects based on suspicion but had no solid evidence to confirm their involvement. During questioning at the police station, Dr. Kaur hinted to the suspects that she had used witchcraft to identify them. She claimed to have seen the faces of the thieves through mystical means, which seemed to unsettle them. Though the police had no grounds to hold the suspects, the implied threat of supernatural knowledge spooked the thieves. The very next day, they left 35 tolas of the stolen jewelry in a bag outside her house.

Dr. Kaur’s house had been burglarized while she was away, with her belongings scattered and 50 tolas of gold and ₹50,000 missing. Following her complaint, police conducted an investigation, but it was her unconventional approach that led the thieves to return a portion of the valuables. This surprising turn has attracted considerable attention, as it underscores the influence of belief and fear in unusual ways during criminal cases.