Jaipur to host 'Rising Rajasthan’ global investment summit from Dec 9-11

Jaipur, Aug 1 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Thursday that the state government will host the 'Rising Rajasthan' global investment summit from December 9-11 in Jaipur to attract and facilitate global investment and innovation in the state.

CM Sharma also unveiled the logo of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ and launched a single-point investor interface for easy submission of MoUs seeking to make investments in Rajasthan.

The logo launch marked the initiation of global branding with roadshows planned in different states and countries to showcase Rajasthan's investment potential.

The single-point investor interface is a platform under which investors can now submit their investment intents through a simple form on the portal for an MoU with the state government.

The platform received proposals worth more than Rs 8,000 crore soon after the launch.

"India's rise as the world’s fifth largest economy has unlocked new growth opportunities for Rajasthan. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our double-engine government is dedicated to ushering in a new era of development with a vision to make Rajasthan a $350 billion economy in the next five years.

"Our credible policies and investor-friendly environment are designed for the holistic development of Rajasthan, reflecting a new vision for the state and its people. Rajasthan is a vital part of the country with immense growth potential," the Chief Minister said.

“Unlike the previous governments, which used to hold investment summits at the fag-end of their tenure, our government has decided to take the challenges head on and therefore, we will host the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ investment summit in the very first year of our tenure,” Sharma added.

Those present on the occasion included Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore; Minister of State for Industry and Commerce K.K Vishnoi; Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant; Additional Chief Secretary Shikhar Agrawal; Principal Secretary (Industries) Ajitabh Sharma; Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industries Chandrajit Banerjee; and senior officials of the state government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor