Jaipur tragedy: 12-year-old student falls to death from school building

Jaipur, Nov 1 A 12-year-old girl, Amaira, a sixth-grade student at a reputed private institution, fell from the fifth floor of her school building on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, Amaira’s head struck a wall before she fell into nearby bushes, leaving her critically injured.

Hearing her screams, school staff rushed to the area and immediately took her to Metro Mass Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following the tragedy, serious allegations have emerged against the school management, with claims that staff tampered with the scene and erased key evidence.

Members of the Parents’ Association have questioned the school’s safety and security protocols, demanding a transparent inquiry.

Sources allege that blood stains and other traces of the incident were cleaned up shortly after the fall, violating standard legal procedure that mandates preservation of evidence at accident sites.

Amaira’s parents, Vijay Kumar Dev and Shibani Dev, are reported to be in critical condition at the hospital.

The mother remains inconsolable, repeatedly crying out, “Please return my daughter,” while the father is said to be unconscious due to shock.

The incident took place around 1:30 pm, and a case has since been registered.

A police team led by the local station in charge reached the scene, along with an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team.

Officials confirmed that CCTV footage is being reviewed, and all possible angles - including negligence and foul play - are being investigated.

However, the school management has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

The tragedy has once again raised urgent questions about student safety and emergency preparedness in private educational institutions.

Parents and activists are calling for strict accountability and a full forensic audit of the school’s handling of the event.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor