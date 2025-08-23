Jaipur: Wall Leading to Amer Fort Collapses Amid Rain, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

Heavy Rainfall has lashed out many areas of Rajasthan leading to sever waterlogging. In Jaipur a part of wall near Amer Fort collapsed, after heavy rainfall. According to duty guard this incident took place around 1.30 pm. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Amer Palace duty guard Javed Khan says, "The wall collapsed at around 1.30 pm while it was raining. It had been raining in Amer since morning... I was informed to reach here and evacuate the public, if any... There have been no injuries."

A bike belonging to one of our staff members was covered in debris, which was removed by the civil defence. The wall that has collapsed is the way to go to Amer Fort. It is also used to go to Rambag, said duty guard.