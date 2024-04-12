Jaipur Wax Museum unveils first look of Kohli’s statue to come up on World Heritage Day

Jaipur, April 12 The first look of the wax statue of ace India cricketer Virat Kohli, which will be installed at the Jaipur Wax Museum in Nahargarh on World Heritage Day (April 18, was unveiled on Friday.

Anoop Srivastava, Founder-Director of the Jaipur Wax Museum, said there was a huge demand from tourists to install a statue of Virat Kohli in the museum for the past year.

"Kids and young girls are crazy for Virat Kohli. So, a decision was taken that a wax figure of Kohli would be installed in the museum which already has statues of Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since Kohli is known for his aggressive playing style, we chose to give the statue a similar look," Srivastava said.

The wax figure has been sculpted by Ganesh and Lakshmi, under the creative direction of Srivastava. The 5 feet & 9 inches tall statue weighs 35 kg, the costumes for which have been designed by fashion designer Bodh Singh.

The museum presently has 44 wax figures, including those of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Kalpana Chawla, Maharani Gayatri Devi, Amitabh Bachchan, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Mother Terresa, Sachin Tendulkar, and M.S. Dhoni, among others.

