Jairam hits back at Rajnath Singh's comments, asks why PM Modi has not visited Manipur

New Delhi, Nov 1 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hit back at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his comments on his party leaders visiting strife-hit Manipur despite being advised not do so, saying they know "his compulsion to say things he does not mean to" and asked why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not visit the state till date.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is Congress General Secretary, Communication, said: "We all know the Defence Minister’s compulsions to say things he doesn’t mean so that he can save his job.

"The two most relevant questions are: Why didn’t the PM go to Manipur and why hasn’t he gone till now? Why is the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) of Manipur still holding the post despite repeated failures to restore peace?"

Ramesh's remarks came after Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public meeting in Mizoram on Wednesday claimed that when Manipur was disturbed, the Congress "tried to do politics".

"Their leaders went there despite being told not to go. I believe the wounds of people would only heal when they are kept away from politics," he said.

The Congress has targeted the BJP and the Prime Minister for the violence in the northeastern state. The ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps. The Congress has questioned the Prime Minister for not visiting Manipur till date and also demanded for the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

