Jaishankar calls on visiting Tanzanian President

New Delhi, Oct 8 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday called on visiting Tanzanian President Samia Sulihu Hassan.

"Honoured to call on President @SuluhuSamia of Tanzania on her State visit to India. Thanked her for her appreciation of PM @narendramodi’s initiative towards African Union’s permanent membership of the G20," he posted on X after the meeting.

"Valued her guidance in expanding our bilateral relationship in so many domains".

The Tanzanian President arrived in India on Sunday on the invitation of her counterpart Droupadi Murmu.

In India till October 10, she will meet Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the course of her visit. She will also participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi on October 10.

