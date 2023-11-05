Jaishankar discusses 'grave situation' in West Asia with Iranian counterpart

New Delhi, Nov 5 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday discussed the "grave situation" in West Asia during his conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"Spoke today with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Discussed the grave situation in West Asia and the concerns of the international community. Conveyed the importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar posted on X.

Israel has alleged that Iran supports Hamas, which had attacked Israel on October 7, even as Tehran has distanced itself from the development. Ever since the Hamas attack on Israel, Gaza Strip has been pounded repeatedly by bomb attacks, leading to killing of thousands of civilians.

