Jaishankar Hails NDA Parliamentary Party Resolution on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

"The NDA Parliamentary Party Resolution adopted today is a strong and determined reaffirmation of India's commitment to peace and zero tolerance against terrorism. It also attests to the courage and bravery of our armed forces during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. India will: Give a fitting reply to any terror attack on India on its own terms. Not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism," the EAM posted on X. The NDA parliamentary party's meeting, held earlier today, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The lawmakers of the constituent parties of NDA saluted the courage of the Armed Forces and highlighted their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. "We pay our deepest condolences and respect to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack," the resolution read.

The lawmakers from the BJP and its allies, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal United (JDU) and other parties also felicitated the "exceptional leadership" displayed by PM Modi. "His unwavering resolve, visionary statesmanship and resolute command have not only steered the nation with purpose but also ignited a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians," the resolution read. In response to the Pahalgam attack, on the intervening night of May 6-7, 2025, India launched 'Operation Sindoor'. Through military might and resolute leadership, justice was delivered, reaffirming that India does not forget and never forgives terror. The resolution said that the Operation Sindoor entailed a non-escalatory, precise and targeted attack on terrorist training camps at different locations within Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. It resonated with India's commitment to peace, zero tolerance towards terror and commitment to do whatever it takes to uproot terrorist infrastructure if circumstances so demanded.

"After the NDA Government assumed office in 2014, this has been the norm. The people of India have not forgotten how, prior to 2014, the terror infrastructure was spread extensively across India. Bomb blasts across our big cities, be it Patna, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and even Delhi, were common. This change has been greatly appreciated by the people of India," it added. On April 22, Pakistan-based terrorist group The Resistance Front (TRF), a front and proxy of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, inflicted a devastating attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in the most gruesome and barbaric killing of 26 innocent tourists. The terrorists killed people in cold blood after segregating them based on their religion.