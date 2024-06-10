Jaishankar meets Maldives President Muizzu, says looking forward to working together closely

New Delhi, June 10 Union Minister S. Jaishankar called on the visiting Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu in New Delhi on Monday as both countries look afresh at bilateral ties at the start of the third consecutive term of the BJP-led NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely," Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

On Sunday, the Maldivian President interacted with Prime Minister Modi during the official banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in honour of the leaders of neighbouring countries attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Muizzu was accompanied by Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer and the country's Finance Minister Mohamed Shafeeq.

During his interaction with the visiting leaders at Rashtrapati Bhawan, PM Modi emphasised that in his third term, India will continue to work for peace, progress and prosperity of the region in close partnership with the countries as it pursues its goal of having a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Thanking them for gracing the occasion, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's commitment to its Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR vision.

"PM Modi called for deeper people-to-people ties and connectivity in the region. He further added that India would continue to amplify the voice of the Global South in the international arena," stated the Ministry of External Affairs.

Earlier, as he accepted the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony, the Maldives President had expressed gratitude to PM Modi, stating that he would be honoured to attend the historic event marking his third swearing-in as Prime Minister of India.

"He also stated that he looks forward to working with the Prime Minister to further strengthen the close relations with India, noting that Maldives-India relations is heading in the positive direction, as would be demonstrated by this visit," Muizzu's office said on Saturday.

