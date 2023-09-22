Jaishankar to embark on US visit today, to address UN General Assembly on Sep 26

New Delhi, Sep 22 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will, on Friday, embark on a week-long visit to the US, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Jaishankar's address at the high-level session of the 78th UNGA is scheduled for the forenoon of September 26.

He will be there till September 30, an official statement issued by the ministry said.

During his visit to New York from September 22 to 26, the minister will be leading the Indian delegation for the high-level week at the 78th Session of the UNGA.

In keeping with India’s support for Global South, Jaishankar will be hosting a special event 'India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’.

He would attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings, during the course of which he will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General António Guterres and Dennis Francis, president of the 78th Session of the UNGA.

Upon completion of the 78th UNGA related engagements, Jaishankar will visit Washington D.C. from September 27 to September 30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors.

His programme includes discussions with his counterpart Antony Blinken, secretary of state, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders and think tanks.

Jaishankar will also be addressing the 4th World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.

--IANS

ans/shb

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor