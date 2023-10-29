Jaishankar to embark on visits to Portugal & Italy on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 29 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to Portugal from October 31to November 1 and to Italy between November 2-3.

During the visit to Portugal, Jaishankar will hold discussions with his counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho on the entire range of bilateral relations, and on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

He is expected to meet the Portuguese leadership, members of the Portugal-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Indo-Portuguese and Indian community in Portugal.

Thereafter the foreign minister will travel to Italy on a bilateral visit between November 2-3.

India and Italy enjoy friendly and cordial relations and multifaceted bilateral cooperation. The relationship was elevated to ‘Strategic Partnership’ during the state visit of Italian prime minister in March this year.

During his visit, Jaishankar will meet his counterpart Antonio Tajani, minister of defence and minister for ‘Made in Italy’.

He is also expected to meet the top leadership of the country.

Jaishankar will be addressing the joint session of the Senate’s external affairs and defence commission, and EU Affairs Commission and India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group, and also meet the members of Indian community.

