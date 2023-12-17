Jaishankar's help sought as Indian student goes missing in UK

New Delhi, Dec 17 A BJP leader has sought External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's help for an Indian student, who has been missing from East London since December 15.

Gurashman Singh Bhatia is a student of Loughborough University and has been missing since December 15, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa informed on X on Saturday.

Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, according to Sirsa, who also urged Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to locate him.

"GS Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, has been missing since December 15. Last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. Bringing to the kind attention of @DrSJaishankar Ji We urge @lborouniversity & @HCI_London to join efforts in locating him. Your assistance is crucial. Please share and spread the word," Sirsa wrote on X.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact on the following numbers: +917841000005 or +447387431258

Bhatia was issued a two-year UK residence permit, which was valid until June 2, 2024.

He was a postgraduate student, according to his university identity card posted on social media by Sirsa.

Located in Leicestershire, England, Loughborough University has around 18,000 international students from over 130 countries, according to its website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor