Jal Jeevan Mission Pavilion a hit at Mahakumbh Mela, people praise PM Modi

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 24 In the ongoing Mahakumbh in Sangam city Prayagraj, a pavilion related to the Jal Jeevan Mission has been set up in which the special features of the mission have been explained.

The pavilion shows the situation of Bundelkhand before and after 2015. It shows how people are now getting clean water for drinking under this scheme and how other areas have been rejuvenated.

The pavilion has become a hit among the people coming here for Maha Kumbh. Some of them spoke to IANS and shared their experiences.

Ashish Kushwaha, who visited the pavilion, told IANS, “Good arrangements have been made by the government at the Mahakumbh. The general public should also cooperate with the government, which will make the Mahakumbh even grander. Today people from all over the world are coming here for Mahakumbh. The exhibition reminded me of the old days. How man's life has changed. This pavilion depicts the changing lives of people. Here is information about every single scheme of the government.”

Archana Chaurasia praised the Jal Jeevan Mission Pavilion. She said, “In this exhibition, we have been shown how earlier there was a crisis of water and how water was supplied through trains. After PM Modi came, people got the benefit of facilities like toilets, and pensions. In today's time, people are living well and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also doing a good job.”

Rinki Maurya said that there has been a lot of change now compared to before. “What PM Modi is doing is very good. Earlier, there was no water, now there is water. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, women are also getting cylinders.”

It may be noted the pavilion has been set up by Jal Nigam in Sector-7, Prayagraj. It shows how the people are now getting drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Apart from this, toilet and ration facilities have also been made available to the people.

